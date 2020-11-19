Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Afghanistan inquiry. Photo: AFP
War crimes: Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 in Afghanistan, defence force report finds
- Australia’s military said some special forces patrols took the law into their own hands, and will be referred to a special war crimes prosecutor
- Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said PM Scott Morrison had ‘expressed his deepest sorrow’ over the killings
