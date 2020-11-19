Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Afghanistan inquiry. Photo: AFP Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Afghanistan inquiry. Photo: AFP
Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Afghanistan inquiry. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

War crimes: Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 in Afghanistan, defence force report finds

  • Australia’s military said some special forces patrols took the law into their own hands, and will be referred to a special war crimes prosecutor
  • Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said PM Scott Morrison had ‘expressed his deepest sorrow’ over the killings

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:26pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Afghanistan inquiry. Photo: AFP Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Afghanistan inquiry. Photo: AFP
Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Afghanistan inquiry. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE