An empty food court in Adelaide during day one of a state lockdown on November 18, 2020. Photo: AFP An empty food court in Adelaide during day one of a state lockdown on November 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
An empty food court in Adelaide during day one of a state lockdown on November 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: South Australia’s lockdown sparked by one man’s ‘lie’; South Korea warns against complacency

  • The man had falsely told contact tracers he was a pizza customer when he was actually a worker at the store which had a positive case
  • Meanwhile, China’s foreign minister will visit Japan to discuss a business travel bubble, while South Korea warns people against letting their guard down

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:28am, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An empty food court in Adelaide during day one of a state lockdown on November 18, 2020. Photo: AFP An empty food court in Adelaide during day one of a state lockdown on November 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
An empty food court in Adelaide during day one of a state lockdown on November 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE