An empty food court in Adelaide during day one of a state lockdown on November 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Australia’s lockdown sparked by one man’s ‘lie’; South Korea warns against complacency
- The man had falsely told contact tracers he was a pizza customer when he was actually a worker at the store which had a positive case
- Meanwhile, China’s foreign minister will visit Japan to discuss a business travel bubble, while South Korea warns people against letting their guard down
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
