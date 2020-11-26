The spy, known as Mr H, was a Chinese Public Security Bureau officer. Photo: AFP The spy, known as Mr H, was a Chinese Public Security Bureau officer. Photo: AFP
The spy, known as Mr H, was a Chinese Public Security Bureau officer. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Chinese spy’s 23-year fight to live in New Zealand after ditching mission to track Taiwanese migrants

  • The agent, known as Mr H, abandoned his mission after arriving in New Zealand in 1996 on a visitor visa
  • While he was granted refugee status in 2007, the Chinese citizen is facing an arduous wait to get a residence-class visa

Topic |   New Zealand
The New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 2:31pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The spy, known as Mr H, was a Chinese Public Security Bureau officer. Photo: AFP The spy, known as Mr H, was a Chinese Public Security Bureau officer. Photo: AFP
The spy, known as Mr H, was a Chinese Public Security Bureau officer. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE