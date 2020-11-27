New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during an interview in her office in Wellington, promising to bring a new perspective to the role. Photo: AP New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during an interview in her office in Wellington, promising to bring a new perspective to the role. Photo: AP
New Zealand’s new foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta discusses China, her facial tattoo and ‘Zoom diplomacy’

  • She was appointed last month after PM Jacinda Ardern’s landslide election victory, and has a moko kauae (sacred facial tattoo) to celebrate her Maori heritage
  • Mahuta signed a ‘Five Eyes’ statement that incurred Beijing’s wrath, but says the relationship with China is mature enough to withstand such disagreements

Associated Press
Updated: 8:00am, 27 Nov, 2020

