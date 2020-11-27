Lieutenant General Rick Burr, the head of the Australian army. Photo: Twitter
13 Australian soldiers face dismissal over report on war crimes in Afghanistan
- An independent report published last week said there was evidence that 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians were killed by Australian troops
- Australia’s army chief says 13 current soldiers have been issued with notices that could eventually lead to their termination
Topic | Australia
Lieutenant General Rick Burr, the head of the Australian army. Photo: Twitter