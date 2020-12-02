Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Australasia

Australia PM hits back on WeChat over China official’s war crimes tweet

  • Scott Morrison criticised the digitally manipulated ‘false image’ posted on Twitter by a Chinese official earlier this week
  • The diplomatic dispute ‘does not diminish respect and appreciation for the Chinese community in Australia’, he added

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters in Sydney

Updated: 10:41am, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE