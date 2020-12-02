Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA
Australia PM hits back on WeChat over China official’s war crimes tweet
- Scott Morrison criticised the digitally manipulated ‘false image’ posted on Twitter by a Chinese official earlier this week
- The diplomatic dispute ‘does not diminish respect and appreciation for the Chinese community in Australia’, he added
Topic | Australia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured outside Parliament House in Canberra earlier this year. Photo: EPA