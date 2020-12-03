Relations between Australia and China have soured since Canberra called for an international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock Relations between Australia and China have soured since Canberra called for an international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Australia relations: Canberra’s approval of veto powers over foreign deals likely to rile Beijing

  • The law allows the federal government to block any pact between Australian states and a foreign government, such as Victoria’s belt and road deal with China
  • PM Morrison has stressed the legislation is not aimed at any country but it is widely seen by analysts as directed at Beijing

Reuters
Updated: 12:54pm, 3 Dec, 2020

