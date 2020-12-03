Relations between Australia and China have soured since Canberra called for an international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Australia relations: Canberra’s approval of veto powers over foreign deals likely to rile Beijing
- The law allows the federal government to block any pact between Australian states and a foreign government, such as Victoria’s belt and road deal with China
- PM Morrison has stressed the legislation is not aimed at any country but it is widely seen by analysts as directed at Beijing
Topic | Australia
Relations between Australia and China have soured since Canberra called for an international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock