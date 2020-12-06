An aerial view of a fire that has been burning for weeks on Fraser Island (K'gari) in Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters An aerial view of a fire that has been burning for weeks on Fraser Island (K'gari) in Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Evacuation order on Australia’s Fraser Island as fire continues to burn

  • A bush fire has been raging for seven weeks on the World Heritage-listed island which is part of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef
  • Baking temperatures across Queensland caused peak bush fire conditions, with emergency services currently attending to 48 fires

Reuters
Updated: 7:21pm, 6 Dec, 2020

