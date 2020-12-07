A man walks past a power station in China’s Anhui province. Major energy producers have championed carbon capture and storage as a means to curb emissions footprints. Photo: Reuters A man walks past a power station in China’s Anhui province. Major energy producers have championed carbon capture and storage as a means to curb emissions footprints. Photo: Reuters
In Australia, a plan to bury Asia’s carbon emissions under the sea

  • Australian and Japanese companies are working on plans to inject 1.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions under the seabed every year
  • Carbon capture and storage could help companies curb their emissions footprints, but the method has been slow to get off the ground

Updated: 9:28am, 7 Dec, 2020

A man walks past a power station in China’s Anhui province. Major energy producers have championed carbon capture and storage as a means to curb emissions footprints. Photo: Reuters
