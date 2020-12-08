Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch in March 2019. Photo: AP Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch in March 2019. Photo: AP
New Zealand mosque attacker laid low to avoid detection, inquiry finds

  • A nearly 800-page Royal Commission of Inquiry report found that there were no clear signs the attack, which killed 51 Muslims, was imminent
  • But it did detail failings in the system for vetting gun licences, and said that local intelligence agencies were too focused on Islamic extremism

Wellington

Updated: 2:25pm, 8 Dec, 2020

