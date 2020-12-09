A photo shows the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand on December 9, 2019, which killed 22 people. Photo: AP
New Zealand marks White Island volcano eruption anniversary
- The Whakaari eruption killed 22, mostly tourists from Australia and other countries including China, on an outing from Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas
- PM Jacinda Ardern described it as ‘devastating’. Last month, charges were filed against 13 parties for not meeting health and safety obligations
Topic | New Zealand
A photo shows the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand on December 9, 2019, which killed 22 people. Photo: AP