Sadam Abudusalamu pictured with his wife Nadila Wumaier and three-year-old son Lufty at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Twitter
Australian man hugs son for first time, after China allows Uygur family to leave
- Sadam Abudusalamu, an Australian citizen, married his wife four years ago in Xinjiang, where his son was born
- In 2017, China banned Sadam’s wife and son from leaving Xinjiang by confiscating their passports, in what became a high-profile human rights case in Australia
Topic | Australia
Sadam Abudusalamu pictured with his wife Nadila Wumaier and three-year-old son Lufty at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Twitter