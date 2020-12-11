Sadam Abudusalamu pictured with his wife Nadila Wumaier and three-year-old son Lufty at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Twitter Sadam Abudusalamu pictured with his wife Nadila Wumaier and three-year-old son Lufty at Sydney airport in Australia. Photo: Twitter
Australian man hugs son for first time, after China allows Uygur family to leave

  • Sadam Abudusalamu, an Australian citizen, married his wife four years ago in Xinjiang, where his son was born
  • In 2017, China banned Sadam’s wife and son from leaving Xinjiang by confiscating their passports, in what became a high-profile human rights case in Australia

Updated: 1:28pm, 11 Dec, 2020

