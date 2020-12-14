A passenger arrives from New Zealand after Australia allowed travel from the country in October. New Zealand’s cabinet has approved quarantine-free travel from Australia in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Reuters A passenger arrives from New Zealand after Australia allowed travel from the country in October. New Zealand’s cabinet has approved quarantine-free travel from Australia in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Reuters
A passenger arrives from New Zealand after Australia allowed travel from the country in October. New Zealand’s cabinet has approved quarantine-free travel from Australia in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand agrees to Australia travel bubble; South Korea shuts schools

  • PM Jacinda Ardern said her cabinet had agreed in principle to start the trans-Tasman quarantine free travel bubble in the first quarter of 2021
  • South Korea reported 718 new Covid-19 cases, down from the record daily increase of 1,030 a day earlier

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:05pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A passenger arrives from New Zealand after Australia allowed travel from the country in October. New Zealand’s cabinet has approved quarantine-free travel from Australia in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Reuters A passenger arrives from New Zealand after Australia allowed travel from the country in October. New Zealand’s cabinet has approved quarantine-free travel from Australia in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Reuters
A passenger arrives from New Zealand after Australia allowed travel from the country in October. New Zealand’s cabinet has approved quarantine-free travel from Australia in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE