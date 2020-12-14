A New Zealand sex worker initially filed sexual harassment proceedings in the Human Rights Commission and a deal was struck before she took it to the Human Rights Tribunal. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand sex worker wins major payout in sexual harassment case
- The woman is said to feel vindicated after she filed the case seeking compensation for emotional harm and lost earnings
- Officials said the payout serves as a warning to brothels to uphold labour rights, and will serve as a benchmark for future cases in the #MeToo era
Topic | New Zealand
