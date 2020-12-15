New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand willing to arbitrate in Australia-China dispute: Nanaia Mahuta
- New Zealand’s new foreign minister said hosting the Apec summit next year presented itself as an opportunity to bring both parties to the table
- Relations between China and Australia have deteriorated over foreign interference and investment laws, export blocks and a controversial tweet
Topic | New Zealand
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters