New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand willing to arbitrate in Australia-China dispute: Nanaia Mahuta

  • New Zealand’s new foreign minister said hosting the Apec summit next year presented itself as an opportunity to bring both parties to the table
  • Relations between China and Australia have deteriorated over foreign interference and investment laws, export blocks and a controversial tweet

Topic |   New Zealand
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:06pm, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called for a return to ‘tried and tested diplomacy’ entailing dialogue to work through challenging issues. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE