New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is interviewed in her office in Wellington on December 16. Photo: AP
For New Zealand, flattening the coronavirus curve wasn’t enough: PM Jacinda Ardern
- The prime minister says New Zealand’s elimination strategy was driven by the fear that its health system would not cope with a big Covid-19 outbreak
- Meanwhile, Ardern says she’s confident about her leadership after her re-election, and isn’t afraid of taking a stance against China, the country’s biggest trading partner
Topic | New Zealand
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is interviewed in her office in Wellington on December 16. Photo: AP