A usually busy shopping area in Avalon, Sydney, is shut as Covid-19 cases spike in the area. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Sydney beach suburbs in lockdown; India hits 10 million cases
- Residents in Sydney’s northern suburbs have been ordered to stay at home from late Saturday until midnight on Wednesday
- Meanwhile, India has crossed 10 million cases, and South Korea has recorded its fourth straight day of over 1,000 infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A usually busy shopping area in Avalon, Sydney, is shut as Covid-19 cases spike in the area. Photo: EPA-EFE