Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters
Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable
- Proposed legislation would force Google and Facebook to compensate Australian news media for the journalism they link to
- Google argues that the law would be an ‘unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work’
Topic | Google
Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters