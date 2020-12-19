Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters
Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable

  • Proposed legislation would force Google and Facebook to compensate Australian news media for the journalism they link to
  • Google argues that the law would be an ‘unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work’

Topic |   Google
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:26pm, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters
Legislation proposed in Australia would force Google to compensate news media for the journalism it links to. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE