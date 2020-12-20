The Sydney outbreak has prompted Australian states and territories to reimpose border restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Sydney curbs widen as cluster in suburbs grows; South Korea cases reach new high
- New South Wales recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases as an outbreak in Sydney’s northern beaches suburbs continues to grow
- South Korea reported record 1,097 fresh infections, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison
