Coronavirus: Sydney curbs widen as cluster in suburbs grows; South Korea cases reach new high

  • New South Wales recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases as an outbreak in Sydney’s northern beaches suburbs continues to grow
  • South Korea reported record 1,097 fresh infections, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison

Updated: 10:54am, 20 Dec, 2020

The Sydney outbreak has prompted Australian states and territories to reimpose border restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
