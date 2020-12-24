Peter Evans, an Australian chef, restaurateur, author and television presenter. Photo: Handout Peter Evans, an Australian chef, restaurateur, author and television presenter. Photo: Handout
Facebook bans Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans over coronavirus conspiracy theories

  • The former chef’s page on Instagram is still active, however, and includes posts that encourage Sydney residents to refuse to get tested for the virus
  • Evans was previously known for promoting pseudoscientific dieting ideas – often linked to his own commercial enterprises – such as the palaeolithic diet

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:30pm, 24 Dec, 2020

