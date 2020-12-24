Peter Evans, an Australian chef, restaurateur, author and television presenter. Photo: Handout
Facebook bans Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans over coronavirus conspiracy theories
- The former chef’s page on Instagram is still active, however, and includes posts that encourage Sydney residents to refuse to get tested for the virus
- Evans was previously known for promoting pseudoscientific dieting ideas – often linked to his own commercial enterprises – such as the palaeolithic diet
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Peter Evans, an Australian chef, restaurateur, author and television presenter. Photo: Handout