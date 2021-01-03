Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. PA Wire / Zuma Press / TNS
UK judge to rule on US extradition for WikiLeaks’ whistleblower Julian Assange
- Assange has attracted the support of high-profile figures, including the dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and American actress Pamela Anderson
- Stella Moris, Assange’s partner and the mother of his two sons, has appealed to US President Donald Trump to grant a pardon to Assange
