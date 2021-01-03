Sydney Opera House is preparing to open again with limited capacity. Photo: AFP Sydney Opera House is preparing to open again with limited capacity. Photo: AFP
Sydney Opera House is preparing to open again with limited capacity. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

Asia /  Australasia

Opera to return to Sydney after a nine-month hiatus due to coronavirus

  • Just before opening night, an outbreak in the city forced officials to tighten restrictions and limit audience numbers
  • Areas of Sydney remain under lockdown and officials have suggested further restrictions may be needed to curb the spread

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:26am, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sydney Opera House is preparing to open again with limited capacity. Photo: AFP Sydney Opera House is preparing to open again with limited capacity. Photo: AFP
Sydney Opera House is preparing to open again with limited capacity. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE