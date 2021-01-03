Sydney Opera House is preparing to open again with limited capacity. Photo: AFP
Opera to return to Sydney after a nine-month hiatus due to coronavirus
- Just before opening night, an outbreak in the city forced officials to tighten restrictions and limit audience numbers
- Areas of Sydney remain under lockdown and officials have suggested further restrictions may be needed to curb the spread
