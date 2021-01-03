Security outside Waikeria Prison was tightened during the stand-off. Photo: NZ Herald Security outside Waikeria Prison was tightened during the stand-off. Photo: NZ Herald
New Zealand prison uprising: rioters surrender after six-day stand-off

  • MP Rawiri Waititi of Maori Party said he escorted the men out of Waikeria Prison after they ‘achieved what they set out to do’
  • Much of the prison is now uninhabitable, with the Department of Corrections saying it was concerned about the structural integrity of burned buildings

Updated: 12:22pm, 3 Jan, 2021

