A crocodile warning sign is seen in Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: Alkira Reinfrank

Naked fugitive rescued from Australia crocodile habitat after days on the run

  • The man, who was free on bail after being charged with armed robbery, said he had been lost for four days and survived by eating snails
  • He was taken to a hospital in Darwin, where he was placed under police guard as he was treated for exposure

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Sydney

Updated: 12:09pm, 6 Jan, 2021

