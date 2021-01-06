A crocodile warning sign is seen in Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: Alkira Reinfrank
Naked fugitive rescued from Australia crocodile habitat after days on the run
- The man, who was free on bail after being charged with armed robbery, said he had been lost for four days and survived by eating snails
- He was taken to a hospital in Darwin, where he was placed under police guard as he was treated for exposure
