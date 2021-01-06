An aerial view of the Australian Immigration Detention Centre on Christmas Island taken last year. Photo: EPA An aerial view of the Australian Immigration Detention Centre on Christmas Island taken last year. Photo: EPA
Australia vows to ‘restore order’ after unrest breaks out on detention island for immigrants

  • An advocacy group said reports from inside the Christmas Island facility suggested two compounds had been set ablaze as tensions boiled over
  • Officials said an operation was under way ‘to restore order after a disturbance’ at the North West Point Immigration Detention Centre

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Sydney

Updated: 3:30pm, 6 Jan, 2021

