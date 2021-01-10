New Zealand's Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the breach has been contained and the bank’s core functions remain sound and operational. Photo: AP
New Zealand’s central bank says data system breached by hacker
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said a third party file sharing service was illegally accessed. Another government was likely behind it, said an academic
- Several major organisations in the country have been the target of cyber interference in the past year, including the New Zealand Stock Exchange
