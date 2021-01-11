A woman in a kimono has her temperatures checked in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Brisbane lifts lockdown; Japan to conduct large-scale PCR testing
- Some 2 million people in Brisbane went into a snap lockdown after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel contracted a new Covid-19 variant from a returnee
- Meanwhile, South Korea’s daily virus cases have dipped, while Japan will conduct PCR tests in big cities as early as March, according to local media
