Australian scientists have questioned the effectiveness of the of the AstraZeneca vaccine. photo: Xinhua Australian scientists have questioned the effectiveness of the of the AstraZeneca vaccine. photo: Xinhua
Australian scientists have questioned the effectiveness of the of the AstraZeneca vaccine. photo: Xinhua

Coronavirus pandemic

Asia /  Australasia

Australian scientists raise doubts over whether AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can deliver herd immunity

  • The opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunisation plans with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand
  • Given the low case numbers and community transmission rates, some experts say Australia could afford waiting for a more effective vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:46pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian scientists have questioned the effectiveness of the of the AstraZeneca vaccine. photo: Xinhua Australian scientists have questioned the effectiveness of the of the AstraZeneca vaccine. photo: Xinhua
Australian scientists have questioned the effectiveness of the of the AstraZeneca vaccine. photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE