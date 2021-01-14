A worker collects a crude oil sample at an oil well in Venezuela. Photo: Reuters
Liberian oil tanker that falsely flew Palau flag linked to Hong Kong-based firm
- A ship that recently loaded Venezuelan crude was using a false signal to disguise its identity, potentially putting the Pacific nation in breach of US sanctions
- The tanker was actually the Liberian-flagged Calliop, registered to Hong Kong-based Oderand Shipping SA, a cybersecurity analyst said
