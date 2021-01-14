The bird disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on October 29. Photo: AFP
Animal crossing: Australia to kill US bird that made 13,000km trip to Melbourne
- The racing bird has come afoul of Australia’s notoriously strict biosecurity laws after deviating way off its course
- Experts suspect the pigeon – which has been dubbed Joe, after the US president-elect – hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific
