Joe the pigeon is seen perched on Kevin Celli-Bird’s rooftop in Melbourne. Photo: Channel 9 via AP Joe the pigeon is seen perched on Kevin Celli-Bird’s rooftop in Melbourne. Photo: Channel 9 via AP
Joe the pigeon is seen perched on Kevin Celli-Bird’s rooftop in Melbourne. Photo: Channel 9 via AP

Australia

Asia /  Australasia

Bird in Australia could escape death as ‘US leg band’ comes under scrutiny

  • The authenticity of a little blue band on Joe the pigeon’s leg is all that separates him from being killed
  • Authorities said Joe may have been a racing bird that crossed the Pacific Ocean, but one US bird group says the band is a ‘counterfeit’

Topic |   Australia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:45pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe the pigeon is seen perched on Kevin Celli-Bird’s rooftop in Melbourne. Photo: Channel 9 via AP Joe the pigeon is seen perched on Kevin Celli-Bird’s rooftop in Melbourne. Photo: Channel 9 via AP
Joe the pigeon is seen perched on Kevin Celli-Bird’s rooftop in Melbourne. Photo: Channel 9 via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE