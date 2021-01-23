Coal at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Ships continue to transport coal to China, despite ban on Australian imports
- The traders are likely motivated by hope and money, as the cost of the cargoes – even with fees slapped on for failure to unload – is far less than domestic prices
- China is also considering accepting cargoes that arrived before the ban, boosting optimism restrictions could ease
Topic | China-Australia relations
