Ships continue to transport coal to China, despite ban on Australian imports

  • The traders are likely motivated by hope and money, as the cost of the cargoes – even with fees slapped on for failure to unload – is far less than domestic prices
  • China is also considering accepting cargoes that arrived before the ban, boosting optimism restrictions could ease

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:00pm, 23 Jan, 2021

