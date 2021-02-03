The Grand Hyatt hotel hosts tennis players and officials of the Australia Open. Photo: AFP
Australian Open isolates some 600 players, officials after coronavirus case
- A worker at the Melbourne hotel where the guests were staying tested positive for Covid-19
- The premier of Victoria state said the 600 people were considered casual contacts and would isolate until they got a negative test
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Grand Hyatt hotel hosts tennis players and officials of the Australia Open. Photo: AFP