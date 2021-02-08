Cheng Lei’s detention sent shock waves through China’s foreign journalist community. Photo: Handout Cheng Lei’s detention sent shock waves through China’s foreign journalist community. Photo: Handout
Australian journalist Cheng Lei formally arrested in China for ‘supplying state secrets’

  • Cheng, an anchor for Chinese state television, has written a number of Facebook posts critical of President Xi Jinping and Beijing’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak
  • She became the second high-profile Australian citizen to be held in Beijing after writer Yang Hengjun was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of espionage

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:29am, 8 Feb, 2021

