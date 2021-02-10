Chan Han Choi, left, leaves the King St Supreme Courts in Sydney earlier this month. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempting to broker arms, oil and coal deals for Pyongyang. Photo: EPA
Australian ‘loyal agent of North Korea’ admits trying to broker sanctions-busting arms, energy deals
- South Korean-born Chan Han Choi pleaded guilty to contravening a United Nations sanction enforcement law in late 2017 by brokering the sale of goods
- He also admitted to contravening sanctions by brokering the sale of coal from North Korea to entities in Indonesia during the same period
Topic | Australia
