People line up to be tested for Covid-19 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia’s Melbourne enters snap lockdown; Philippine cinemas, theme parks to resume soon
- The Melbourne lockdown was announced after a new Covid-19 cluster linked to a highly contagious UK variant hit 13 cases as of Thursday midnight
- Meanwhile, New Zealand is likely to begin vaccinations next week, while the Philippines will soon allow cinemas, theme parks and conferences to resume business
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
