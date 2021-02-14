New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to the country’s capital to manage the situation after a community coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to the country’s capital to manage the situation after a community coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Zealand reports local outbreak, Japanese sceptical about vaccines

  • PM Jacinda Ardern has returned to Wellington for briefings after three people tested positive, in a significant setback for New Zealand’s Covid-19 fight
  • Elsewhere, Australia’s Victoria reported two new local cases and a survey in Japan found only 63.1 per cent are willing to get a vaccine shot

Updated: 1:22pm, 14 Feb, 2021

