New Zealand motorists queue at the Otara testing station after a positive Covid-19 coronavirus case was reported in the community, as Auckland entered a three-day lockdown. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Auckland in snap lockdown after UK strain found in New Zealand
- Tests found two Covid-19 infections were caused by the highly contagious UK strain, as officials investigate how it arrived in New Zealand
- Meanwhile, Australia has suspended a travel bubble with its neighbour, and has received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Topic | New Zealand
New Zealand motorists queue at the Otara testing station after a positive Covid-19 coronavirus case was reported in the community, as Auckland entered a three-day lockdown. Photo: AFP