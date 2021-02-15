The Crown Resorts Barangaroo South luxury hotel resort and One Barangaroo Crown residences development on the Sydney harbour. The opening of its landmark casino hangs in the balance after a damning report found it is not fit to hold a gaming licence. Photo: Bloomberg The Crown Resorts Barangaroo South luxury hotel resort and One Barangaroo Crown residences development on the Sydney harbour. The opening of its landmark casino hangs in the balance after a damning report found it is not fit to hold a gaming licence. Photo: Bloomberg
The Crown Resorts Barangaroo South luxury hotel resort and One Barangaroo Crown residences development on the Sydney harbour. The opening of its landmark casino hangs in the balance after a damning report found it is not fit to hold a gaming licence. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia’s Crown Resorts CEO quits after report on money laundering, organised crime

  • An inquiry found Crown Resorts should be denied a licence to run a landmark Sydney casino after reports it laundered profits from triads
  • CEO Ken Barton and three directors left the firm that was long run by billionaire James Packer, with the opening of the casino uncertain

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:29pm, 15 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Crown Resorts Barangaroo South luxury hotel resort and One Barangaroo Crown residences development on the Sydney harbour. The opening of its landmark casino hangs in the balance after a damning report found it is not fit to hold a gaming licence. Photo: Bloomberg The Crown Resorts Barangaroo South luxury hotel resort and One Barangaroo Crown residences development on the Sydney harbour. The opening of its landmark casino hangs in the balance after a damning report found it is not fit to hold a gaming licence. Photo: Bloomberg
The Crown Resorts Barangaroo South luxury hotel resort and One Barangaroo Crown residences development on the Sydney harbour. The opening of its landmark casino hangs in the balance after a damning report found it is not fit to hold a gaming licence. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE