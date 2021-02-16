Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference to answer sexual assault allegations made by a former parliamentary staff member against a male colleague in 2019. Photo: DPA
Australian PM Scott Morrison apologises over handling of rape allegation in parliament
- A staff member said she was raped in 2019 by a member of Morrison’s Liberal Party but declined to lay charges at the time
- Morrison apologised and promised an investigation, amid intensified pressure over allegations of improper behaviour towards woman within the party
Topic | Australia
