Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference to answer sexual assault allegations made by a former parliamentary staff member against a male colleague in 2019. Photo: DPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference to answer sexual assault allegations made by a former parliamentary staff member against a male colleague in 2019. Photo: DPA
Australian PM Scott Morrison apologises over handling of rape allegation in parliament

  • A staff member said she was raped in 2019 by a member of Morrison’s Liberal Party but declined to lay charges at the time
  • Morrison apologised and promised an investigation, amid intensified pressure over allegations of improper behaviour towards woman within the party

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:29am, 16 Feb, 2021

