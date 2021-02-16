Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand is “tired of having Australia exporting its problems”, in a dispute over a dual citizen arrested in Turkey. Photo: DPA
New Zealand, Australia in diplomatic row over Islamic State militant
- Jacinda Ardern said Australia was wrong to cancel the citizenship of a dual national arrested near Turkey’s Syrian border for alleged terror links
- The 26-year-old woman left New Zealand at age six and grew up in Australia, but PM Scott Morrison said the decision was in ‘national security interests’
Topic | New Zealand
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand is “tired of having Australia exporting its problems”, in a dispute over a dual citizen arrested in Turkey. Photo: DPA