Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. Photo: Reuters Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. Photo: Reuters
Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. Photo: Reuters
Facebook
Asia /  Australasia

Facebook cuts off news in Australia in fight over payments

  • The ban is the social media giant’s strongest response yet to a proposed law to make tech firms pay publishers when their articles are posted by users
  • Murdoch’s News Corp, meanwhile, has reached a deal with Google for the search giant to pay for journalism from The Wall Street Journal and its other newspapers

Topic |   Facebook
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:59am, 18 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. Photo: Reuters Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. Photo: Reuters
Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE