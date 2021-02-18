Facebook said it will rely on machine learning software to determine what links are considered news. Photo: Reuters
Facebook cuts off news in Australia in fight over payments
- The ban is the social media giant’s strongest response yet to a proposed law to make tech firms pay publishers when their articles are posted by users
- Murdoch’s News Corp, meanwhile, has reached a deal with Google for the search giant to pay for journalism from The Wall Street Journal and its other newspapers
