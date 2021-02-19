Australia’s new law will force Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with Australian publishers or face compulsory arbitration. Photo: AFP
Australia vows to push on with content laws that will force Facebook to pay for news
- Facebook on Thursday blocked news links from appearing in Australia, saying it had been left with no choice ahead of the new content rules
- PM Scott Morrison on Friday said the leaders of Britain, Canada, France and India had shown support for its new laws
