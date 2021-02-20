The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is administered to a recipient in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Zealand begins vaccination drive; outbreak hits Chinese community in Cambodia
- New Zealand expects its nationwide roll-out covering the country’s population of 5 million will take a year
- The Cambodian PM urged people not to discriminate against Chinese nationals because of the latest outbreak involving 32 cases
