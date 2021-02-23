A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of the Australian flag. Photo: Reuters A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of the Australian flag. Photo: Reuters
Facebook to restore Australian news pages after deal reached on new media law

  • Facebook last week blocked all news content in Australia and several state government and emergency department accounts over the new law
  • But after a series of talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the weekend, a concession deal has been struck

Reuters
Reuters in Canberra

Updated: 1:40pm, 23 Feb, 2021

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of the Australian flag. Photo: Reuters
