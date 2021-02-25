The Australian government said it would take into account commercial deals Google and Facebook reach with news companies before deciding whether they are subject to the law. Photo illustration: Reuters The Australian government said it would take into account commercial deals Google and Facebook reach with news companies before deciding whether they are subject to the law. Photo illustration: Reuters
The Australian government said it would take into account commercial deals Google and Facebook reach with news companies before deciding whether they are subject to the law. Photo illustration: Reuters
Facebook
Asia /  Australasia

Australia passes world-first law forcing Facebook, Google to pay for news

  • Regulators around the world have been closely watching the legislation as they grapple with the advertising dominance held by tech giants
  • The US firms have negotiated hard to extract concessions, with Facebook temporarily cutting off its news feed in the country

Topic |   Facebook
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:52am, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Australian government said it would take into account commercial deals Google and Facebook reach with news companies before deciding whether they are subject to the law. Photo illustration: Reuters The Australian government said it would take into account commercial deals Google and Facebook reach with news companies before deciding whether they are subject to the law. Photo illustration: Reuters
The Australian government said it would take into account commercial deals Google and Facebook reach with news companies before deciding whether they are subject to the law. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE