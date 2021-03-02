A model of Boeing's pilotless, fighter-like jet, dubbed ‘Loyal Wingman', which has completed a test flight. Photo: Reuters
Boeing, Australia complete test flight for ‘Loyal Wingman’ pilotless fighter-like jet
- The pilotless military aircraft is being developed by Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force
- It can carry weapons and act as a shield to help protect more expensive manned fighter jets
Topic | Australia
A model of Boeing's pilotless, fighter-like jet, dubbed ‘Loyal Wingman', which has completed a test flight. Photo: Reuters