A model of Boeing's pilotless, fighter-like jet, dubbed ‘Loyal Wingman', which has completed a test flight. Photo: Reuters A model of Boeing's pilotless, fighter-like jet, dubbed ‘Loyal Wingman', which has completed a test flight. Photo: Reuters
Boeing, Australia complete test flight for ‘Loyal Wingman’ pilotless fighter-like jet

  • The pilotless military aircraft is being developed by Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force
  • It can carry weapons and act as a shield to help protect more expensive manned fighter jets

Reuters
Updated: 4:00pm, 2 Mar, 2021

