Australian attorney general Christian Porter has said he will not step down over a 1988 rape allegation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s attorney general Christian Porter denies rape allegation
- Australia has been rocked by a rape allegation against a cabinet minister, and the attorney general has identified himself as the minister in question
- He tearfully denied raping a 16-year-old girl in 1988, saying it ‘never happened’, and said he will not step down
Topic | Australia
