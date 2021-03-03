Australian attorney general Christian Porter has said he will not step down over a 1988 rape allegation. Photo: EPA-EFE Australian attorney general Christian Porter has said he will not step down over a 1988 rape allegation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia’s attorney general Christian Porter denies rape allegation

  • Australia has been rocked by a rape allegation against a cabinet minister, and the attorney general has identified himself as the minister in question
  • He tearfully denied raping a 16-year-old girl in 1988, saying it ‘never happened’, and said he will not step down

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:38pm, 3 Mar, 2021

