Waves are seen at Ninety Mile Beach in New Zealand. Several powerful earthquakes have struck off the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, shaking residents as far away as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Photo: DPA
New Zealand issues tsunami warning as three strong earthquakes strike
- Evacuation orders were issued for residents in some areas on the east coast of North Island
- The latest tremor was a magnitude 8.0 quake that struck the Kermadec Islands, soon after two other large quakes in area
Topic | Earthquakes
