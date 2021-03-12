Qantas planes parked at Sydney airport. File photo: Reuters
Australia to revive coronavirus-wrecked tourism industry with 800,000 half-price airfares
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the discounted fares are designed to help tourism-dependent regions and should support airlines and hotels
- Qantas Airways said the subsidised tickets scheme allows it to take more aircraft out of storage to prepare for the opening of international borders
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
